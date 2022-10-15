Congress candidate Jai Parkash files his nomination papers

Chandigarh: Battlelines have been drawn for Adampur byelection with senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's son, and BJP's candidate Bhavya Bishnoi facing a four-corner contest from Jai Parkash of the Congress, Kurda Ram of the INLD and Satinder Singh of the AAP.



Congress candidate Jai Parkash filed his nomination papers on Friday, the last date for this purpose.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Pradesh Congress Chief Udai Bhan, Rajya Sabha Member Deepender Hooda and a number of Congress MLAs and other leaders were present.

Addressing the workers before the nomination of the Congress candidate, the Leader of the Opposition said that this election is of an assembly but its impact will be felt all across the state. "Adampur by-election is a pre-election election. Earlier this government has lost 2 by-elections and now it will also lose in Adampur," he stated.

While targeting the BJP-JJP of the state, Hooda questioned if any major work has been done in the BJP government from 2014 to 8 and a half years.

Referring to the big works done during the time of his government, he said that in our time, the government developed power plants, universities, powerhouses, and waterworks.

"If I started listing it out, then it will be from morning to evening. Whatever work has been done in Hisar, has been done by the Congress, whatever work well done will also be done by the Congress," he added.

Hooda said that the victory of Congress is certain in Adampur and the direct contest of Congress is with BJP JJP. He said that the BJP-JJP government does not have any face to seek votes in the by-elections, because no section is happy with the present government.

Bhavya Bishnoi, Satinder Singh and Kurda Ram have already filed their nominations.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his victory in the elections.

The BJP has issued an elaborate list of star campaigners for Bhavya Bishnoi.