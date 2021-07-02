Congress, BJP spar over vaccine availability

New Delhi: In a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that despite arrival of July, the paucity of COVID vaccines still persist. The remarks of Gandhi drew a sharp retort from the BJP which cited figures to ask if spreading "confusion" is the opposition party's undeclared policy.



In a tweet, the former Congress president said, "July has come, vaccines have not. Where are vaccines."

Interestingly, the BJP conducted a 40-miniurte long press conference with vaccination details in response to 7-word tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Besides, senior Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dr Harsh Vardhan also slammed Gandhi for questioning the Centre over lack of vaccine doses.

The BJP retaliated with a jibe concerning people's curiosity on the lack of maturity, wisdom and responsibility of the Congress leader despite the passage of 51 Julys, a reference to his age.

In reply to Gandhi's tweet, Goyal said, "12 crore vaccine doses would be available in July, which is separate from supply to private hospitals. States have been informed about the supply 15 days back. Rahul Gandhi should understand that petty politics, instead of seriousness, is not right in the fight against Covid."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, too, accused Gandhi of "making irresponsible statements" and sidestepped any further discussion on vaccination by accusing him of "arrogance".

"Just yesterday, I put out facts on vaccine availability for the month of July. What is Rahul Gandhiji's problem? Does he not read? Does he not understand? There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance!! Congress must think of a leadership overhaul!" Vardhan said.

Supply of vaccine doses continues to be a bone of contention between states and the centre, with some states still closing vaccination centres due to the lack of doses. Last week, Bengal had said that it would vaccinate only priority groups, and similar concerns were raised by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as well.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "41.60 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered on July 1 while a total of 6.85 crore jabs have been given between June 21 and July 1 with an average daily dose of over 62 lakh."