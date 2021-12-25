Congress alleges unholy nexus between Essel group and govt

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Friday alleged that there was a 'brazen nexus between the Modi government at the Centre and his corporate friends' and alleged that the rules were bent, laws ignored and misused to protect the vested interests of his 'favourite businessmen'.



While addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "In this case, it is his blue-eyed businessman turned MP Subhash Chandra who stated that the 'Yes Bank induced and pressured him to take the loan' and hence the default was not his fault. The shares invoked by Yes Bank were therefore stolen property under section 102 of CRPC. The Uttar Pradesh Police wrote to NSDL and BSE attaching the shares of Dish TV held by Yes Bank. This unprecedented FIR was slammed by the Supreme Court."

Khera further alleged that "on September 4, 2021, Yes Bank wrote to the board of Dish TV asking them to convene an extraordinary general body meeting of shareholders to consider voting out most of the current board of directors and replacing them with a highly reputed board dominated by independent directors. The board of Dish TV refused and Yes Bank approached the NCLT for relief. In the meantime, an AGM was called by Dish TV to meet the statutory requirements."

"To avoid key resolutions being voted out by shareholders, including Yes Bank, BJP MP Subhash Chandra got the inspector of Crime Branch Gautam Buddha Nagar to register an FIR on his complaint."

"In the interest of tax payers money infused through SBI into Yes Bank, it becomes crucial for SEBI to invoke its powers and help recover the Bank's dues. The bank has written to SEBI and MoC to suspend the board of directors of Dish TV; to appoint an administrator to manage the affairs of the company; to conduct forensic investigation into the accounts of the company."

"Why was the government not taking any steps to help the SBI affiliated Yes Bank recover money from this BJP MP and funder of the RSS?," the Congress leader asked.