Congress accuses PM Modi of faking security threat

New Delhi: As BJP attempts to take advantage of the reported security breach of the Prime Minister convoy by organising payers, the Congress on Thursday accused PM Narendra Modi of faking security threat to derive political mileage in poll-bound states. The Congress also accused the PM of lowering India's image and insulting Punjab and 'Punjabiyat' by suggesting that his life was in danger in the poll-bound state.



While addressing a Press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "You went to Pakistan suddenly and you feel safe there. But you feel unsafe in your own country and because of hatred you have for your own people, you are defaming the whole region...You cannot demonise, insult Punjab and Punjabiyat."

Taking exception to PM Modi's purported comments to officials to thank their Chief Minister for him reaching Bhatinda airport alive, Khera said, "Modi is not just BJP's Prime Minister, but he is the PM of the whole country. People of Punjab know the value of their PM's life...The Bravehearts, who sacrificed their lives, have been wrapped in Tricolour more than the number of times the BJP-RSS waved the Tricolour."

Responding to BJP's charges of putting the Congress in a spot over the security breach in party-ruled Punjab, Khera said that India was not the Banana Republic and no one should dent the morale of security forces. The Congress leader further said that the PM could have waited for 15 minutes to allow Punjab Police to clear the protesters from the road but he instead chose to defame Punjab.

Recalling the similar incidents that happened with former PM's late Indira Gandhi and late Rajiv Gandhi, Khera said, "When Indira and Rajiv had faced such situation, they had engaged with protesters, but Modi "hates" questions, protesters, Opposition and accountability."

Referring to a few incidents in which the PM had faced protests during his visits and getting stuck in traffic jams, Khera said, "Modi never made comments as he did at Bhatinda airport when girl students of Banaras Hindu University protested during his visit to Varanasi in September 2018 or when his cavalcade had taken a wrong route in December 2017 in Uttar Pradesh."

Recalling the 2017 Gujarat poll campaign, Khera said, "Modi had accused former PM Manmohan Singh, former Vice President Hamid Ansari and former Army Chief General Deepak Kapoor, among others of conspiring with Pakistan. Late Arun Jaitley had to express regret in Parliament for this. When polls are around, just see how some people lower the standards."