Cong walks out, reiterates demand for a debate

New Delhi: The Congress demanded a discussion on the situation along the borders with China. The party walked out of Lok Sabha protesting the statement of Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Leader of the party in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said his party's demand to salute the soldiers was rejected by the government. He said Parliament should discuss the situation and in 1962, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru apprised the House about the situation during the war with China.

Chowdhury said Congress has given notices to discuss the situation. "People have the right to know about the situation in Ladakh. But this government is acting against all democratic procedures. They are scared of questions," he said. He added that the House is meant for debate and discussions and the Centre has closed doors against such practices and reiterated that a resolution should be passed in Parliament on the situation.