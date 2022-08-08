Cong urges SC to take suo motu cognisance of 'land scam'

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of an alleged "land scam" in Ayodhya and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra



Modi break his "silence" on the issue.

The Congress' attack came after the Ayodhya Development Authority accused 40 people, including the City mayor, a local BJP MLA and a former party legislator, of illegally trading plots and building infrastructure there.

Tagging a related news report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi, "BJP scam in the name of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram. Why is Home Minister Amit Shah

silent on this?"

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged a "huge property scam" is happening in Ayodhya.

"We have been saying this since June 2021 when things came to light on how the land scam is happening in

Ayodhya but now the Ayodhya development authority has put out a list of 40 people

who have been involved in a land scam in the building of the Ram temple and prominent among those are the

Ayodhya's BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta BJP mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, former BJP MLA Gorakhnath Baba and multiple officers in the UP government whose relatives have bought land," Supriya Shrinate said.