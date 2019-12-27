Cong to take out marches across country on foundation day

New Delhi: Amid raging anti-CAA protests, the Congress will take out marches across the country on its 134th foundation day on Saturday to take its "Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.



Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party's flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday morning to mark the occasion, while former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Assam's Guwahati, where he will take on the Narendra Modi government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), among other issues. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC).

"In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will undertake flag marches carrying the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'," Congress general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal, said in a statement.

They will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose, he said. In the last few days there has been widespread protests in colleges, universities and prominent institutions across the country against the government's decision to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAA, Venugopal said.

"Faced by this massive backlash, the PM and Home Minister have indulged in characteristic double speak, and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through NPR (the National Population Register)," he said in the statement.