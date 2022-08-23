Cong to support movement against govt's rationalisation policy: Deepender Hooda

Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda has announced Congress's support to the movement of teachers, parents, and students against the rationalisation policy in the state. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday, he said the state government seems to gave decided to completely



destroy the education system in the state.

On this occasion, Banarsi Das Valmiki, former MLA from Kalayat, Sukhbir Dudi (former chairman) from Adampur, BJP leader Sombir Lamba, OBC leader Hanuman Verma, who was a strong contender for BJP ticket, RSS Pracharak Kuldeep Kajla, BJP farmer leader Ramesh Kumar and hundreds of other leaders and workers of BJP, JJP, and other parties joined the Congress in large numbers.

Excited by the continuous stream of leaders joining the Congress in the Adampur and Hisar area, Deepender claimed that the victory of Congress is certain in the coming by-elections. "The way the Congress is getting the support and attitude of the people in Adampur, it shows that the people of the area are very angry with the former MLA. His style of functioning and his absence from the area has angered the public. He never fought for the development of the area," he said.

"This is the reason that today people are yearning for basic facilities in Adampur. People are troubled by the problems like potholes and water logging in the roads. People are looking towards Congress with hope," he said.

Addressing the press conference, Deepender said highlighted the anti-people policies of the government. "First this government decided to hand over agriculture to private hands, then started the contract system in the country's armed forces and now the government is on a mission to handing over the education system to private hands," he said. "This is the reason why the government has implemented a rationalisation policy, after the Chirag scheme. This system is so dangerous for schools that many teachers, parents and students have to take to the streets to protest against it. Congress will oppose this policy from every platform and every front, because it is a decision to deprive the children of Dalit, backward, rural, poor and working class of education," he said.

Deepender said the posts of teachers are being abolished from government schools without any recruitment. "During the Summer session of the assembly, the government had told that 38,476 posts of teachers are vacant in the schools of the state, but by the approaching monsoon session, the government reduced the number of vacancies to 35,980 without any new recruitment," he said.