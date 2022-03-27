Cong to start 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' from Mar 31

New Delhi: Raking up the issue of rising fuel prices, the Congress on Saturday announced a three-phased "Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan" campaign against the price rise. The campaigns would be held in the form of rallies and protest marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.



While announcing the campaign, Congress general secretary and party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that in the first phase of the campaign, party workers along with common people would protest outside their houses and at public places on March 31.

While pointing out that the Centre again hiked the petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise per litre on Saturday, which is an increase of Rs 3.2 per litre in five days, Surjewala said, "The everyday increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, as well as an increase in the prices of LPG cylinders, PNG and CNG, has proved the dictum for the Modi government – fleece the people, fill coffers".

The decision to launch the agitation was taken at a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges here on Saturday. The meeting, which was chaired by general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, also discussed the membership drive of the party and the current political situation in the country.

Other key leaders who attended the meeting are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Oomen Chandy, Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Surjewala, Ajay Maken and treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

During the second phase of the campaign, which would start from April 2 to April 4, the Congress, along with NGOs, religious, social organisations and resident welfare bodies, would organise dharnas and marches at the district level across the country.

On the last day of the campaign, the party has decided to organise "Mehngai-mukt Bharat" dharnas and marches at all state headquarters with the help of social and religious organisations on April 7,

he said.