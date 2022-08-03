Cong to seek answers from govt on important issues in upcoming Assembly session, says Hooda

chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that Congress MLAs will seek answers from the coalition government on important issues including Agnipath, record unemployment, collapsed law and order, increasing corruption, intoxication, displacement of Rohtak mini secretariat, water logging across the state in the coming assembly session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.



Answering questions from journalists after the Haryana Congress Legislature Party meeting, Hooda said party MLAs have given calling attention and adjournment motions to the Speaker demanding discussion on these issues. Congress MLAs had a detailed discussion on issues to be raised during the monsoon session of the assembly at Hooda's Chandigarh residence.

Hooda reiterated that a pension of Rs 6,000 per month will be given to the elderly, when the Congress government is formed in the state. "The Congress government will restore the pension of the elderly, whose pension has been cut by the present government on the pretext of family identity card or income," he said and added that pension would be given based on self-declared income, as before.

He expressed concern over the short duration of the assembly session. "A session of at least 15 days should be convened in the Legislative Assembly to discuss in detail all the issues of the people, but the attitude of this government has always been one to shun accountability. It has become a habit of the government to run away from issues but the Congress will continue to fight on issues of public interest from the House to the streets," he said.