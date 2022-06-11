Cong to protest at ED offices in Mumbai, Nagpur on June 13

Mumbai: Congress leaders and ministers in Maharashtra will stage protests outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) offices in Mumbai and Nagpur on June 13 against the Centre's "dictatorship" in view of the anti-money laundering agency issuing notices to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in a "false" case, state unit president Nana Patole said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters here, Patole accused the Modi government of hatching a conspiracy to implicate Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a false case. The ED has issued summons against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald-AJL deal. Patole said demonstrations will be held outside the offices of the ED in Mumbai and Nagpur wherein all senior leaders and ministers of Congress will be present.

He alleged the BJP government at the Centre is acting with political vendetta against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

"As part of Central government's ploy to silence the opposition by misusing the Central agencies, ED has issued notices to Soniaji and Rahulji by implicating them in a fake case. To protest against this dictatorial attitude of the BJP, protests will be held in front of the ED offices in Mumbai and Nagpur on June 13," he said.