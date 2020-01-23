Cong to launch campaign in UP to highlight farmers' issues
Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address five rallies in Uttar Pradesh during a three-month long statewide campaign to highlight farmers' issues, party sources said on Thursday.
The 'Kisan Bachao' campaign will be launched in February, they said.
Congress workers, in the campaign's first phase, will visit villages and get feedback from farmers on remuneration they get for their produce, availability of fertilisers, water, seeds and power, sugarcane dues and debt-related issues, the sources said here.
In the second phase, 'nukkad sabhas' will be held at the block level and later, 'padyatras' will be organised at tehsil and district headquarters.
Priyanka Gandhi will address five rallies, the sources said, adding that the party's senior-most leaders are expected to take part in the campaign.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
No role for third party in Kashmir issue: MEA on Trump's...23 Jan 2020 12:30 PM GMT
Judge in Nirbhaya case transferred to SC registry23 Jan 2020 12:27 PM GMT
Reliance Jio pays Rs 195 cr to DoT to clear all AGR dues in...23 Jan 2020 12:25 PM GMT
West Bengal plans 50,000-tonne onion cold storage facility23 Jan 2020 12:23 PM GMT
Facelift for SCB Medical College, Cuttack from March: CM23 Jan 2020 12:22 PM GMT