Cong to Centre: Replicate Rajasthan govt's pension scheme revival move

New Delhi: Lauding the Rajasthan government's landmark decision to revive the old pension scheme, Congress has urged the Centre to replicate it for government employees across India.



Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken, who is also party's Rajasthan in-charge, said, "They (government employees) should understand that the Congress has always protected their interests, and an example of this is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's decision in the state."

Hitting out at the BJP-led government, the Congress leader said that it was for the first time in the history of Independent India that the Vajpayee government at the Centre that had not implemented the recommendations of pay commission in 2003, while Congress has always implemented the pay commission recommendations on salary increase from 1953.

Notably, Gehlot announced the restoration of the pension from next year for all employees appointed since January 1, 2004, while presenting the Rajasthan budget.

Maken also lauded the Rajasthan government for providing old-age pension to government employees, power subsidy to all domestic consumers and guaranteed 100 days of employment for the urban poor and urged the Centre and other states to replicate these measures.

Hailing the new initiatives taken by the Gehlot government, Maken said that the steps would have a far-reaching impact, with the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme and the old-age pension scheme benefiting those eligible.

"This initiative of 100 days of guaranteed employment has been taken for the first time by any state government for the urban poor. The Rajasthan government has also fulfilled the long-pending demand of government employees by providing the old-age pension scheme," he said.