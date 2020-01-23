Cong suffering from 'mental bankruptcy', says J P Nadda

Agra (UP): Newly elected BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday slammed the Congress for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying the leadership of the party was suffering from "mental bankruptcy".



"The Congress has lost all hopes. Its leadership is suffering from 'manasik diwaliyapan' (mental bankruptcy). The statements issued by the party in the last eight months will reflect that these are intended to help Pakistan," he said.

Nadda was addressing a public meeting here in support of the amended law three days after taking over the reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The 59-year-old leader from Himachal Pradesh was elected as BJP's 11th president on Monday after he emerged as the only nominee in the fray.

In an apparent reference to the leaders of the BSP and the SP, he said, "These days Dalit leaders are opposing the CAA. These Dalit leaders and the Congress hardly know anything about the CAA and are only spreading canards to mislead people."

Nadda said the political innings of the two parties was over and they have understood that times have changed and the country is marching rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seeking to allay apprehensions created by the Congress that minority community members will lose their citizenship under the new law, the BJP chief said, "The CAA is to give citizenship and not to snatch it. Those who do not know anything about the law are misguiding the people." PTI SMI