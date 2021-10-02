Cong slams those glorifying Godse

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday lashed out at those glorifying Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and alleged that this was happening with the "patronage" of the ruling BJP.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi also slammed those hailing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Godse, saying they are irresponsibly shaming the country and should be named and shamed publicly.

Congress leader from Gujarat Hardik Patel thanked Varun Gandhi for taking a "morally right and nationalistic stand", and urged Twitter India as well as Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict action against all those posting in favour of the "killers of Gandhi".

"Any such heinous trends must immediately be banned, accounts blocked and FIR be filed against those tweeting in favour of Godse," Patel said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the forces who opposed Gandhi and all that he stood for were the ones who killed him.

"Those forces are now in power and are trying to kill all that Gandhi stood, struggled, lived and died for," he said.

Khera also said that "masks have always played the most important role in the dubious history of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) –they conceal the real face of the Sangh". While paying lip service to Bapu, the supporters are encouraged to legitimise Godse, he added.

Another Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said on a day when the whole world is hailing Mahatma Gandhi and remembering him, it is unfortunate that followers of Godse are hailing him on social media in India. She said she was not at all surprised at the development as it is "the result of that hatred that is being nurtured.

"On Gandhi Jayanti, Godse is being hailed in India, this is the result of the seeds of hatred that the government and its representatives are sowing," she alleged.