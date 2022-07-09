Cong seeks withdrawal of order allowing national flag import

New Delhi: Dubbing the ruling BJP "pseudo nationalist," the Congress on Friday alleged that it has no understanding of the freedom struggle and its symbols, and sought the withdrawal of the amendment to the National Flag code that allows the manufacture and import of polyester flags.



Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the door to mass import of Indian flags from China at a time when the Chinese troops remain in occupation of 1,000 square kilometres of fresh territory in Ladakh.

He also announced Congress' support to the "Dhwaja Satyagrah" by the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha on July 30 in support of their demands and withdrawal of the amendment to the law. Kumar said Modi presents himself as the custodian of India's khadi industry and had made a call to Indians to purchase 'khadi' products last year.

"The PM lectures Indians to be 'Vocal for Local', but his decisions are more in the spirit of 'Shanghai ki Mehengai', be it importing the bronze exterior of Statue of Unity or 45 per cent jump in imports from China to a record USD 94 billion in 2021-22," he said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted saying those who never participated in the freedom struggle will not understand the nation's relationship with the tricolour.