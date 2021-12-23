Cong seeks PM's answer on land deals near Ram Temple

New Delhi: The Congress Wednesday demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi into reports of relatives of BJP leaders and government officials allegedly "usurping" land near the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and said the matter should be thorough probed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the party's charge, saying on Twitter that "Hindutva robs under the guise of religion".

Over the past few days, he has often invoked the term Hindutva' to attack the BJP.

"Hindu follows the path of truth. Hindutva robs under the guise of religion," he said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging the news report which claimed that MLAs, mayor, relatives of commissioner, SDM and

DIG bought land in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, clearing the way for construction of the Ram temple.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also sought to raise the issue but as he stood to speak the House was adjourned sine die.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed it a "land scam", saying there is an "open loot of land inside Ayodhya city by people connected to the BJP".

"Respected Modi ji, when will you open your mouth on this open loot? The Congress party, the people of the country and Ram Bhakts are asking these questions. Is this not treason? Is it anything less than treason? The BJP is now running the business of 'Andher Nagri, Chaupat Raja' in Ayodhya," he told reporters.

"When will it be investigated? Will it be investigated?" he said, demanding the prime minister explain his position.

"It is clear here that the brother-in-law of BJP mayor sells land worth Rs 18 crore to Ram Mandir Trust in 5 minutes. Rs 25 lakh worth land is sold in 79 days to Ram Mandir Trust for 2.5 crores. Lands which private people cannot sell are also taken away from the donations made by the Ram Mandir Trust," he alleged.

"Modi ji, why are you silent on the way BJP MLAs, BJP Mayors and others holding key positions are usurping land from the weaker sections and Dalits," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader alleged that there is no sin graver than BJP leaders and officials taking away properties around the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya.

"Prime minister, will you get an inquiry conducted or will you give protection to all of them! Now your credibility is at stake," he said.