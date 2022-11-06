Cong releases 'chargesheet' against Gujarat BJP govt

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Congress released a 22-point 'chargesheet' against the state BJP government on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, accusing it of being anti-people.



All that an average Gujarati got was "hunger, fear and tyranny," it claimed.

The opposition party also highlighted in the 'charge sheet' the recent Morbi bridge collapse incident which claimed 135 lives, and dubbed as "unconstitutional" the

release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of seven members of her family during the Gujarat riots.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The last three decades of Gujarat have been marred by "continuous anti-people governance and mismanagement," the Congress said in the 'chargesheet.'

The opposition party appealed to the public to vote it to power to make the "Gujarat of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel proud again."

"At a time when the BJP is working to divert the attention of the public from main issues affecting them, this charge sheet has been released to draw their attention back to these issues," former Union minister and senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki said at a press conference.

The 'chargesheet' also claimed the Morbi bridge collapse incident of October 30 was a "BJP-created disaster" and that the ruling party and its cronies were directly responsible for it.

"The Morbi tragedy is the direct outcome of BJP's corruption where human life holds no value," it further claimed.

On the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, the Congress said the government ignored established rules and convention to release them.

"The decision has unmasked the BJP and its concern for the safety and security of women," the charge sheet said.