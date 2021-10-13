Cong questions PM's silence on China's continued incursions

New Delhi: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being more concerned about the "artificial image" he has created about himself than the geographical integrity of India's borders, Congress on Tuesday questioned his silence on China's continued incursions.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the prime minister asking why he does not show red eyes to China.

"Mr 56 inch", why don't you show red eyes," he asked in a tweet in Hindi, tagging a news report that China was not ready to step back at the borders after the 13th round of commander-level talks.

Later in the day, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that a strong country like India with a strong army has a "weak" prime minister who was not ready to even name China.

"Here is the prime minister in India who is more worried about an artificial image which he has created about himself and is much more worried about it than the geographical integrity of the borders of India," he told reporters at a press conference.

Khera further said that the prime minister and ministers should talk with sensitivity especially while speaking about foreign policy. "We have a strong country and a strong army but a weak prime minister. There is clearly a lack of political will when China says we will not go back. China is displaying such courage as it knows that our prime minister will give it a clean chit before the world," he alleged.

The Congress leader recalled Modi's June 19, 2020 statement at an all-party meeting that there has been no transgressions into Indian territory and asked, "Why did the prime minister of India lie to the nation and gave a misplaced clean chit to China."

He also alleged that Modi has diluted five agreements entered between India and China in the past and the balance is now tilting towards China on these deals.

"Why is this weak government unable to make sure China adheres to these five agreements. We have a strong Army and why do we have a weak prime minister who dilutes India's strengths," he asked.

Khera said that there was no agreement coming out of the 13th round of Corps Commander Level meeting as the Chinese have been "brazenly entering Indian territory, while our jawans at the borders are bravely stopping, but this government and especially the prime minister is scared of even taking the name of China and holding them accountable".