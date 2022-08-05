Cong protests in Chhattisgarh against Centre over inflation, unemployment; CM Baghel among agitators
Raipur: The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Friday staged protests across the state against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over the issues of inflation, unemployment, Agnipath scheme and GST imposed on essential commodities.
In capital Raipur, the protest is being held at Ambedkar chowk where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress chief Mohan Markam and other senior leaders were present, said Dhananjay Singh Thakur, party's state spokesperson.
Subsequently, the party workers and leaders would take out a march towards the Raj Bhavan (the Governor's official residence) here in a bid to gherao it, he said.
The elected representatives of the party have been holding protests over the same issues at the district headquarters and in blocks across the state, he added.
Hitting out at the Centre, Mohan Markam said that the inflation in the country has reached to a record level and common people are bearing the brunt of rising prices.
The Centre's move to impose the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items like pre-packaged cereals, flour, honey, curd have further added woes to worries of people, he added.
Accusing the Narendra Modi government of failing to create employment opportunities, Markam said, "The controversial, poorly-conceived and hastily-crafted Agnipath scheme, which carries many risks, has not only destroyed the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces, but also crushed the aspirations of lakhs of unemployed youth."
