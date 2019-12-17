Cong MP submits privilege notice against Union minister Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted a privilege notice against Union minister Smriti Irani for "misleading" the House on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape remark' on December 13.

Sources said Tagore met Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava and moved the privilege notice against the Union minister.

Tagore said the notice has been received by the secretary general and will be taken up further.

"Under Rule 222 of the rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give a notice of a privilege motion against Minister of Textiles, Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on the statement made by her during the intervention in the in Lok Sabha on 13th December, 2019," he said in his petition.

Tagore said the minister's assertions on the floor of the house are "absolutely false".

"The honourable member has willfully misled not only members of the house, but also the entire nation. The minister had claimed that Rahul Gandhi has given a clarion call to rape women in India in his speech during an election rally on December 12. The minister has knowingly and intentionally misled Parliament by falsely attributing a statement to Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The Congress MP, who represents Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, claimed that as a responsible opposition leader he was pointing out at the increasing violence against women in the country and the failure of the government to prevent it.

"Misleading the house, the honourable minister also said for the first time a political leader is making such a statement. The minister was knowingly and intentionally misleading Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election campaign before the 2014 general election described Delhi as the 'rape capital' in a similar tone of protest," Tagore said.

He also attached the video clips of the speeches made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 12 and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2014.

"It is respectfully submitted that in view of the above stated facts, the notice be accepted and the matter referred to the privileges committee to start the proceedings against minister of Textiles, Women and Child Development Smriti Irani for misleading the house," he said.