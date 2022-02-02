Cong MP Karti Chidambaram allowed to travel abroad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is facing allegations in criminal cases which are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to travel abroad later this month.



A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said the applicant is allowed to travel abroad on the same terms and conditions as imposed earlier by the court and he shall comply with all the formalities referred to in that order. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, told the bench about Karti's application seeking permission to travel abroad.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, told the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, that he has no objection and the applicant may

be allowed to travel abroad subject to the terms and conditions earlier imposed on him by the court.

It is agreed that the applicant may be allowed to travel abroad on same terms and conditions... In other words, the applicant shall comply with all the necessary formalities referred to in the stated order, the bench observed. Sibal referred to the October 25 last year order of the apex court which had allowed Chidambaram to travel abroad saying he shall abide by the terms specified earlier by the court in February and would deposit Rs 1

crore.