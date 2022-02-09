Cong MLAs in Meghalaya join BJP-backed ruling MDA

Shillong: All five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya on Tuesday joined the BJP-backed ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), leaving only Mamata Banerjee's TMC occupying the opposition space in the state assembly.

They will, however, remain in the Congress, CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

Once a formidable opposition with 17 MLAs, the Congress was left with only five MLAs after 12 legislators, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the TMC in November last year.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) formally handed over a letter of support to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

"We the undersigned MLAs of the Indian National Congress have decided to join the MDA (Meghalaya Democratic Alliance) government today the 8th of February, 2022. We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government's arms and decision making so as to ensure that our joined (sic) efforts will take the state forward, in the general interest of its citizens," the letter stated.

The letter was signed by Lyngdoh, besides PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, KS Marbaniang and Mohendro Rapsang. A copy of the letter was also sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.