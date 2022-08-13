Cong MLA writes to Sonia for ministerial berth consideration
New Delhi: It seems Congress MLAs are more power hungry than any other party's legislator after Mahagathbandhan returned to power in Bihar as a Congress MLA seems from Khagaria Sadar has written to party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for considering his name in the
new Cabinet which is
expected to be expanded after August 15. Khagaria Sadar legislator Chhatrapati Yadav, in his letter to Congress high command, has demanded that he be considered, by virtue of his caste, for a berth in the new Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
"I have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, formally requesting them to consider me since my induction into the Cabinet will send a strong message among the OBCs, particularly, the Yadavs as I am the only Yadav MLA from the party in Bihar," he said. Yadav said, "My late father Rajendra Prasad Yadav had served in the Cabinet headed by three chief ministers namely Bindeshwari Dubey, Bhagwat Jha Azad and Jagannath Mishra." Given that Left parties, which together have 16 MLAs, have extended support to the government from outside, there is a strong buzz that Congress is expected to get four ministerial berths in the newly-formed government.
