Cong MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on August 4

chandigarh: Haryana's Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled from all party positions by the Congress after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June, will join the BJP on Thursday.



Bishnoi, who is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, will resign as MLA on Wednesday before joining the BJP.

Bishnoi held a meeting with his supporters at Adampur Tuesday evening and and sought suggestions from them on joining the BJP, which was supported by all by raising their hands.

After this, he told them that the time has come to end the long exile.

He said on the demand of the people of Adampur constituency, he will go to Chandigarh on August 3 and resign as MLA and on August 4, he will join the BJP along with his supporters.

Bishnoi said the way the people of Adampur have showered their blessings on his family, no other constituency can match it.

There will be no let-up in the development of the Adampur area and it will once again become a shining example of development, he said.

In a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday evening, Bishnoi wrote, "Before a new political journey, I reached out to my loved ones and discussed in detail, and as always got a lot of love and support, for which I will always be grateful to the people of Adampur."

Earlier in the day, Bishnoi gave indications that he is joining the BJP.