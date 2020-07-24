Cong MLA hospitalised after breathing trouble

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal, who was lodged in a hotel here along with other leaders of the Ashok Gehlot camp, was hospitalised on Friday after complaining of breathing problems, a senior leader said.



The MLA, who represents Kathumar constituency of Alwar district, has been admitted to the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

Babulal was shifted from hotel to SMS hospital this morning. He is asthmatic, Deputy Chief Whip, Mahendra Chaudhary. said.

The MLAs of the Gehlot camp were shifted to a five star hotel on the Delhi highway after Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs supporting him rebelled against Ashok Gehlot.