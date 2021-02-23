Cong lost six govts to BJP after Modi came to power in 2014

New Delhi: It may be a setback for the Congress leadership as the grand old party has lost its six governments to BJP since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. The latest in the list is Puducherry wherein former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy failed to keep his MLAs intact and failed to prove majority in the floor test that was held on Monday.



Besides Puducherry, the Grand Old party has either lost its governments or failed to form governments despite being the single largest party in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Manipur.

In cases of Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, the Congress party's senior leadership completely failed in keeping its MLAs to its side, while BJP managed to bring a section of Congress MLAs to its side and form governments in all the three states.

The major shock came to the party after it lost the Puducherry government just two months before the election after five of its MLAs and one of ally DMK's resigned. However, the Congress has alleged that it was the handiwork of the BJP, but as per the party insiders, it's the failure of Congress leadership. In the cases of Manipur and Goa, despite Congress being the single largest party, the BJP 'managed' to form governments and that too after breaking the Congress legislature party.

The case of Sikkim is very interesting in terms of political game plan as the BJP, which did not win a single seat and lost deposits in the 2019 assembly polls, now has 12 MLAs in the assembly as the party brought all MLAs of Sikkim Democratic Front except former CM Pawan Chamling to its side.