Cong likely to go ahead with one-family-one-ticket rule

New Delhi: In a major move aimed at countering the "parivarvad" narrative, the Congress is all set to take a final call on the implementation of its much-talked-about 'one-family-one-ticket' formula to revive the party's fortunes in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The final call on the implementation of the "contentious" rule would be taken by the party leadership at a brainstorming session during 'Chintan Shivir', which is scheduled on May 13 in Rajasthan's Udaipur.



As per senior Congress leaders, the mandate of the one-family-one-ticket rule is to give an equal opportunity to all dedicated party workers. The rule, once implemented, would restrict senior party leaders from building any pressure on the central leadership for the representation of their kith and kin in any state Assembly or Lok Sabha polls.

Commenting on the development, Congress leader Sanjeev Singh, who is AICC chief national media coordinator, said, "The one-family-one-ticket rule was one among the different other proposals that were discussed at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday. The proposal was discussed in the meeting that was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi ji." However, the party leader also maintained that if the proposal gets cleared at the three-day Chintan Shivir, the Gandhis would not come under the ambit of the rule.

At the brainstorming session, the party would also discuss on another important proposal of granting 50 per cent reservation for leaders of OBC, SC, ST and minorities in the party during Chintan Shivir. The proposal is aimed at wooing backward communities to get the majority of the vote share in the upcoming assembly polls.

Other key issues that would be taken up during the brainstorming session are the discussion on unemployment and the rise in the prices of all essential commodities resulting in to increase in the cost of living as well as formulating a robust strategy to put a check on divisive and communal campaigns by BJP-supported groups.

At the Chintan Shivir, the party leadership would focus on chalking out strategies to bring more young leaders below 50 years of age into the party's functioning system.

As per party leaders, the 'self-introspection' meet of the party would be addressed by party chief Sonia Gandhi, who will set the tone for the group discussions on all important proposals. Above 400 leaders are expected to deliberate on various strategy papers and suggestions during the brainstorming session.