Cong leaders stage Satyagraha
new delhi: The Congress on Tuesday staged a Satyagraha at the party headquarters here alleging "misuse" of the Enforcement Directorate and "harassment" of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the probe agency for the fifth day in the National Herald money laundering case.
The protesting leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, later announced a march to Jantar Mantar, but the police prevented them for lack of permission. Several Congress workers were detained.
The police said the Congress leaders were given permission to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar but they were not allowed to take out a march.
Baghel, along with supporters, sat on road outside the Congress office while Gehlot dubbed BJP leaders "fascists" masquerading as believers of democracy to befool people.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Prez polls: Droupadi Murmu is BJP's choice, Oppn picks Yashwant Sinha21 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Railways limps back to normalcy with less than 300 trains cancelled on ...21 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Mann cracks whip on corruption, 45 held so far21 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Droupadi Murmu: From junior assistant in Odisha govt to NDA's...21 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'Maha' crisis in ruling alliance MVA as Sena leader Shinde rebels21 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT