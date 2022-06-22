Cong leaders stage Satyagraha

new delhi: The Congress on Tuesday staged a Satyagraha at the party headquarters here alleging "misuse" of the Enforcement Directorate and "harassment" of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the probe agency for the fifth day in the National Herald money laundering case.



The protesting leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, later announced a march to Jantar Mantar, but the police prevented them for lack of permission. Several Congress workers were detained.

The police said the Congress leaders were given permission to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar but they were not allowed to take out a march.

Baghel, along with supporters, sat on road outside the Congress office while Gehlot dubbed BJP leaders "fascists" masquerading as believers of democracy to befool people.