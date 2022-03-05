Cong leaders meet EC over fund release to banned militant groups

New Delhi: Alleging that militant outfits are intimidating voters and influencing the ongoing assembly polls in Manipur, Congress leaders on Friday urged the Election Commission to maintain a level-playing field and ensure a free and fair poll.



A Congress delegation met the commission ahead of the second phase polling on Saturday and raised the issue of the BJP-led state government releasing funds to militant groups under the suspension of operation agreement despite the model code of conduct for the assembly polls being in force.

The party said that these issues have "far-reaching consequences" for the conduct of free and fair elections.

The delegation of AICC senior observer for Manipur Jairam Ramesh and party leader Salman Khurshid met the Chief Election Commissioner and two election commissioners.

"The Congress apprised them of "the BJP's 'goondagardi' tactics that have made a mockery of the Phase-1 polls in Manipur. We urged them to intervene to ensure free and fair polls in Phase-2 tomorrow," Ramesh said after the meeting.

The Congress raised the issue of release of funds –Rs 15.70 crore on February 1 and Rs 92.65 lakh on March 1 –to banned militant groups by the state government, according to a memorandum submitted by it.

The Grand Old party also flagged a statement issued by the president of the banned Kuki National Organisation asking electors to vote for the BJP and threatening them with dire consequences. The Congress further alleged intimidation and threats from underground outfits to people attending its meetings and poll-related violence and criminal intimidation witnessed by its leaders and workers during the campaign.

Despite their concern, six people accused of poll violence which led to a murder were released on bail in the first week of March in Heirok, Ramesh said.