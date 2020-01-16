Millennium Post
Cong leader K J George appears before ED in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader K J George on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials here in connection with a FEMA case.

ED officials had recently issued summons to the former minister.

George is being investigated by the ED for probable violation of provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

PTI

