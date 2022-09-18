Cong is directionless, leaderless: Smriti Irani

shimla: Union minister for women and child Smriti Irani, who reached Rampur--- home town of former Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and addressed a "women sammelan" being organised in the run-up to the polls, said the Congress neither has a chance to return to power, nor the leaders to make it fight the election. The Congress leaders, as planned, staged a protest and raised slogans of "Smriti Irani go back"—showing black flags to highlight the Centre's silence on inflation, rising prices of LPG and essential items.



In view of the security of Union Minister Smriti Irani, a large number of police forces were deployed in Rampur to avoid any untoward incident during the Congress protest with LPG cylinders. However, this did not deter the BJP leaders to go ahead with her plan and also received an overwhelming response at the sammelan named as "Nari ko Naman." The double engine government has given new horizons to the story of development in Himachal under Jai Ram Thakur as the state has got major development and infrastructure projects sanctioned from the Modi government.

"The Modi government at the Centre and the Jairam government in Himachal have done a great job together to give a boost to the overall progress of the state," she said.

After 30 years, Rampur town has got a sanskrit college as this was a long pending demand fulfilled by the BJP government in this tenure but unfortunately Congress had only given a dream for the same for the past 30 years. Showing dreams is an old tradition of the Congress.