Cong holds Satyagraha; Priyanka says recognise 'fake nationalists'

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the Centre, the Congress on Sunday held a 'Satyagraha' here in support of those protesting the government's Agnipath scheme with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urging the youth to recognise "fake nationalists" and ensure that a new government is formed in the country which shows "real patriotism."



She alleged the new military recruitment scheme would be destructive for the youth and the Army. Several top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, party's leader in Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, Harish Rawat, Communications department head Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, Sachin Pilot, Deepender Hooda and Ajay Maken, participated in the 'Satyagraha' held at Jantar Mantar here.

Congress leaders and supporters criticised the BJP-led Central government and said the Agnipath scheme is not beneficial for the country's youth and will also jeopardize the national security.

"There is no bigger patriot than you. I want to tell you, open your eyes and recognise the fake nationalists and fake patriots. The entire country and the Congress are with you in your struggle," Priyanka Gandhi said.

In her address, she also recited a few lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Hindi poem 'Agnipath' to urge the youths to persevere and keep struggling peacefully. She also appealed to those protesting to not resort to violence.

"I appeal to you to understand the situations around you (and) what the government is doing. This government is not working for the poor and its people but for big industrialists," Priyanka Gandhi said. Addressing the gathering, Pilot said if the government wanted to save money then it should not have gone ahead with the Central Vista project and bought two planes.

"But they played with the dreams of the youth by bringing Agnipath scheme. It should be taken back. Youths should also not resort to violence but protest peacefully. Our party is with them," he said.

In his remarks, Hooda said that an 'Agniveer' in the fourth year will become insecure about his future. What will happen to the security of a country whose soldier is insecure about his future, he asked.

Slamming the BJP over its defence of the Agnipath, he said foreign models of the US and Israel won't work in India.

Former Uttarakhan Chief Minister Harish Rawat said joining Army was a tradition in his state and was not seen just as a means to earn a living.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and said by repeatedly giving false hope of jobs, he has forced the youth to walk on 'Agnipath' of unemployment. He also said 16 crore jobs were to be given in eight years, but the youth only got knowledge on "frying pakoras."

"By repeatedly giving false hope of jobs, the prime minister has forced the youth of the country to walk on the 'Agnipath' of unemployment," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.