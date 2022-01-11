Cong forms campaign, manifesto panels for Punjab polls

Chandigarh: The Congress on Tuesday constituted a 25-member campaign committee and a 20-member manifesto committee for the February 14 Punjab elections.



The campaign committee chaired by former state president Sunil Jakhar will have Amarpreet Lally as co-chairman and Ludhiana Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Singh Bittu as convenor.

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal has been named co-chairman of the manifesto panel with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Partap Singh Bajwa.

MP Amar Singh has been made convenor of the Punjab Congress manifesto panel.

The 25 member campaign panel has among members Gurkirat Kotli, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sham Sunder Arora, Raj Kumar Verka, Amarinder Raja Warring, Pargat Singh, Rajinder Beri, Yoginder Dhingra, Jugal Kishor Sharma, KK Bawa, Hardip Kingra, Emmaneul Masih, and Charan Singh.

Other members of the campaign panel are Davnder Garcha, Gulam Hussain, Balbir Sidhu, Sandeep Sandhu, Surlabh Singh, Kushaldeep Dhillon, and Samrat Dhingra.

The 20 member manifesto panel will include as members minister deputy chief minister OP Soni, Rana Gurjeet, Jaiveer Shergill, JS Dhaliwal, Surinder Dawar, Hardyal Kamboj, Sushil Rinku, Jasleen Sethi, Ashok Choudhry, Anil Vij, KK Agarwal, Manju Bansal, Vijay Kalra, and Surjit Swaich.

State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, working presidents of state Congress, AICC secretaries, and frontal organisation chiefs will be permanent invitees to both the panels.