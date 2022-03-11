Cong faces threat from AAP for leading Oppn camp

New Delhi: Virtually decimated in the assembly elections, the Congress now faces a dual challenge –an existential crisis and retaining its position as the leader of the opposition camp after the AAP's spectacular victory in Punjab.

Political analysts say the road to the 2024 polls for the Congress is going to get tougher as it is a party that is "in the ICU" and cannot be revived with quick-fix solutions.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday stormed to power in Punjab, bagging a record 92 of the 117 seats by decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine. The Congress, meanwhile, also suffered a crushing defeat in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

The AAP's Punjab win has brought it at par with the Congress in terms of leading state governments. The Congress is now left in power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on its own and is a junior player in the coalition governments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Murmurs of discontent and talk of "change" have already begun in the Congress camp with some group of 23 leaders, who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, voicing concern over the massive electoral defeat.

The Congress' electoral drubbing and the AAP's phenomenal success in Punjab has also had ripples in the opposition ranks and while earlier, the Congress had been clutching on to the position of the leader of the opposition camp, it now finds itself facing threats from parties such as the AAP and the Trinamool Congress that are likely to become more assertive going forward.

Asked about what the AAP's victory means for the opposition camp and its pecking order, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Firstly, the AAP victory is spectacular and it needs to be commended. At the same time, any opposition party which is giving a tough fight to the BJP should be supported."

"Whether it is going to be a challenge for the Congress party or not it is for the Congress to introspect...Opposition has to be strengthened," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Asserting that opposition forces need to align together to give a tough fight to the BJP, Chaturvedi said the AAP has managed to speak on issues of governance and that is why they have managed to convince the people of Punjab.

Any opposition party which is strengthened or can be strengthened should be welcomed, she added.

"Opposition will only be strengthened with a more empowered opposition party. Punjab results have shown that people are looking for a change and people are looking for an opposition party which can talk on governance issues," Chaturvedi said. Sanjay Kumar, Co-Director of Lokniti, a Research Programme at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, said the AAP's rise was a "big threat" to the Congress' position as leader of the opposition camp.

Rasheed Kidwai, the author of '24, Akbar Road' and 'Sonia: A Biography', said the AAP's rise is a "real threat" to the Congress' position in the opposition camp. "How big is the threat varies from state to state. For instance, if AAP is not able to make much inroads in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, still the presence of a third party will provide a platform to all the disgruntled Congress leaders," he said.