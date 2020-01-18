Cong, DMK bury hatchet; decide to fix issues internally

New Delhi: Giving no opportunity to its political rivals, the Congress on Saturday decided to end the ongoing political rift with its ally partner DMK in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) buried the hatchet after party's top leadership intervened into the matte and directed its cadre to address the issues internally and avoid going public.



Notably, both the parties were at the loggerheads over seat allocation in local polls.

Taking the initiative to break the ice, TNCC president KS Alagiri along with his senior party colleagues called on DMK chief MK Stalin at party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' in Chennai on Saturday.

After the meeting, Alagiri said, "In the case of difference of opinion, it has been decided that the TNCC and DMK presidents will resolve it and other leaders from both the parties need not air their views."

Reiterating his stand that there were no issues or differences between the two parties, Alagiri said that both the parties had always been united and would continue to be so.

He downplayed DMK leader Duraimurugan's remark that Congress had no vote bank, saying the leader had expressed his view and there was no problem about it. Alagiri exuded confidence that his party's alliance with the DMK would continue even beyond the 2022 Assembly polls.

Following the deliberations with the Congress team,Stalin urged leaders of both parties to desist from airing their views in public to end haggling and avoid its recurrence.