Cong demands probe headed by retired top court/HC judge

New Delhi/ Chennai: Hitting out at the BJP-led Gujarat government, the Congress on Monday demanded a probe headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge into the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in the state.



The Opposition party has also sought financial and medical assistance from the government to all those affected.

The bridge, which is more than a century-old, reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation. It was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening.

While paying homage to those killed in the tragedy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that may God give the strength to the families who have lost their loved ones to bear the loss. Speaking with reporters, he said that the reasons for the collapse of the bridge that reopened five days ago, ought to be known. "Why were so many people allowed? There should be an inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge," Kharge said, adding that the bereaved families and those affected should be provided all assistance and given compensation by the government.

"Our (Congress) leaders have reached there. Ashok Gehlot is also reaching. We will try to help out as much as possible. We don't want to indulge in any politics over it or blame anyone at this point of time. Blame can be established only when the report of the probe is out," he said.

Alleging administrative failure, the CPI(M) blamed the Gujarat government on the Morbi bridge collapse,.

"Firstly, we express our deepest condolences for the incident. It has been a horrific tragedy. The death toll is increasing every hour. The state government's immediate priority should be to save as many lives as possible. But at the same time, the Gujarat government is answerable to various questions arising from this tragedy.

"Without safety measures, how was the bridge opened in the first place? You have a certain number of people who could stand on the bridge. Why was that limit crossed? Who are the people responsible for this tragedy? The government must be made accountable for this monumental tragedy," Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters on the sidelines of the party's three-day Central Committee meeting here.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) sought a comprehensive probe over the sudden collapse of the bridge.

The party's national general secretary D Raja, on a visit to Chennai after he was elected to the top position at the party congress in Vijayawada this month, said the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city was recently renovated.

"It is a very saddening incident. Several people have lost their lives and many have been seriously injured. I express heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the affected families on behalf of the CPI and my own behalf," he said.