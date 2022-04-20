Cong brainstorms to examine feasibility of PK's revival plan

New Delhi: After facing the worst ever debacle in the recently held Assembly elections in the five states, Congress has finally swung into action for the 'revival' of the fate of the Grand Old party under the active participation of party chief Sonia Gandhi, who is working in odd hours to set the house in order.



Following the over 4-hour long presentation by poll strategist Prashant Kishore over the "recuperation" of the party's prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress has started holding brainstorming sessions with party leaders of every level over the proposal of Kishore.

As per senior party leaders, a marathon of meetings is being held at AICC to vet out the feasibilities of Prashant Kishore's strategies as senior leaders are also evaluating the long-term impact of the options suggested by pollster Kishore.

"Though it's a long and time taking process, the final decision over the adoption of Kishore's revival strategy for the party is likely to be finalised in a week. Leaders, who have been authorised to examine the suggestions, are talking to every concerned stakeholder about its long-term implications," a party official said.

In his presentation to party president Sonia Gandhi, Kishore has suggested the party to just focus on 'winnable' 280-300 seats instead of making an attempt to field candidates at all 543 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, which is due in 2024.

The poll strategist has also suggested the party leaders continue the alliance with regional parties in the states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, while forging an alliance in West Bengal.

"In the presentation, Kishore has also suggested going it alone in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The poll strategist wants Congress to focus more on southern states like Tamil Nadu, which has 39 Lok Sabha seats, Karnataka (28), Andhra Pradesh (25), Kerala (20) and Telangana (17)," the party leader said, adding that the party leaders have also been suggested to go solo in Odisha, which sends 21 members to Lok Sabha.