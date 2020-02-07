Cong, BJP MPs come to blow in House over 'danda' remark

New Delhi: The way Congress and BJP parliamentarians nearly came to blow in the House when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in 'no uncertain words' the outlandish remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a political rally, the incident would not be remembered for any good reason in the history of Parliament.



The ruckus over the issue was so intensified that the House witnessed frequent adjournments and finally the Lok Sabha was adjourned for a day as the members of both the political parties started getting physical. Accusing each other of manhandling their MPs in the Lok Sabha, both the Congress and the BJP have submitted their complaints to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Parliament witnessed hullabaloo over the question asked by former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi related to establishment of medical colleges during the Question Hour. In reply to Rahul Gandhi's question, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that prior to giving the answer he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the Prime Minister.

The Health Minister said that he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi. "Sir, please excuse me. Before I begin answering this question of dear Shri Rahul Gandhiji, I want to condemn in no uncertain words the outlandish language that he has used against the Prime Minister of the country," Vardhan said. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla directed the minister to stick to his answer only. When Vardhan didn't act as per the Speaker's advice and continued reading out the statement, Congress MPs immediately came to the Well and strongly protested the minister's move.

The situation turned volatile, when Congress member from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore came to the Treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row.

In reaction to Tagore's action, BJP's member Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh held Congress MP by his arm to prevent him from reaching the Union Minister. As Singh was intervened by Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden, the House witnessed chaotic scenes as MPs from both the parties and Union ministers started preventing them from coming to blows.

Unnerved by the commotion, Vardhan continued reading his statement. "In a recent speech, he (Gandhi) used words like 5 mahina baad, iss desh ka yuva, Narendra Modi ko dande maar maar ke desh se bahar karenge (After six months, youth of the country would beat Modi with sticks and throw him out)," Vardhan said.

The minister said, "I don't think in the worst of cases our party leaders have made such outlandish personal remarks against him threatening to beat him with dandas (sticks) and throwing him out of the country. The entire House present here must in unequivocal terms condemn his remarks against our Prime Minister. We demand …," he said.

As the issue scaled up, the Speaker immediately adjourned the House till 1pm and when it resumed, the House was again adjourned till 2 pm. Then after, the House was adjourned for the day.