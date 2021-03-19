Cong: Big announcements made by Modi for Assam translated to big zero

Guwahati: Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Thursday posed a set of questions to him, alleging that big announcements made by him for Assam have translated to a "big zero".



Addressing a press conference here, All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said Assam is known for its culture, tolerance, moderation, goodwill and harmony in the entire country.

"... But in the past five years, to quench BJP's thirst for power in Assam, not only have they sown seeds of division, but also they have attacked the language and land of Assam through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)," he said.

Assam can tolerate everything but not lies, deception and falsehood, the Congress spokesperson said.

"From PM Narendra Modi to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, they are serving mendacity to the people of Assam in the name of development. Big announcements were made but the outcome is a big zero," Surjewala said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister addressed an election rally at Karimganj in the Barak Valley of Assam to campaign for BJP candidates.

The Congress wants to ask Modi 10 questions on behalf of the people of Assam, he said.

"The first question is about Modi's fake promise in the world's largest river island Majuli, where he had given a speech on March 26, 2016 and promised to build a bridge over the Brahmaputra. Today, we want to ask why there was no development related to it.

"Now, on the eve of the Assam Assembly poll, why are they speaking lies, performing 'bhoomi poojan' of the bridge from Majuli to Jorhat, entailing a cost of Rs 925.47 crore?" Sujewala said. In 2017, the BJP had announced that a 1,300-km expressway will be built on both banks of the Brahmaputra for Rs 40,000 crore, the senior Congress leader said.

"But on February 8, 2021, the Rajya Sabha was informed that there was no proposal to build an expressway in Assam.Why have you cheated the people of Assam?"

Sujewala also slammed the BJP, alleging a conspiracy to eliminate the identity of Assam with the introduction of the contentious CAA.