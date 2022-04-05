Cong begins restructuring HP unit, Agnihotri likely to be PCC chief

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Rathore seems to be on his way out as high command begins a serious exercise to revamp state's party set up ahead of the next Assembly polls, likely to be held by end of this year.



Party incharge Rajeev Shukla, who on Tuesday summoned two key party leaders – Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and Sukhwinder Sukhu, a former PCC chief, gave enough signals about restructuring of the party set up, replacing Rathore.

The changes seem to have been necessitated following party's rout in Punjab and its inability to make it to power in Uttarakhand, another neighbouring hill state successively under the BJP rule for the second consecutive term.

The emergence of AAP in Punjab and party's bid to expand its footprints in Himachal Pradesh as third alternative to the incumbent BJP and its rival Congress, has really led the party leadership in Delhi to worry on its reversals in the state.

Absence of leaders like Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief Minister, is biggest disadvantage to the party in 2022 elections as none of the Congress leaders match his charisma, popularity, vision and mass contact in the state.

Most of the second line leaders, though many of these, having grown only under his shadows, are unable to give a united face to the Congress.Torn in factions and internal rivalries, these leaders are trying to create their own spares on influence locally, yet harming the interests of the party.

High command too has not been able to give a clear cut signal as how it wants to re-engage the leadership and fight the BJP or neutralise the possible rise of the AAP.

"We are completely in disarray, in the state and also Delhi. The party doesn't know where it stands politically vis-à-vis Himachal. This will certainly leave the people with no choice but to repeat the incumbent BJP government as has happened in Uttarakhand. The BJP has strong party backing, a well oriented cadres and reach upto booths," a senior Congress MLA admits.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who looked really worried about prospects of the party till December 2021, is double charged up after party's victory in four states displaying confidence to repeat on basis of performance during past four years.

Party has already started, in advance, its all preparedness for the polls. National BJP president J P Nadda is arriving Shimla on April 9, to meet party leaders and workers and give them tips for the Assembly polls, and Shimla Municipal Corporation elections slated in May 2022.

But, it's the Congress in hopeless state and now all eyes on impending changes in the party, appointing a new party chief and also creating a strong team to move on the poll mode.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, whose role has earned appreciations in the high command during past four years, is likely to take the party reins and nearest close Sukhwinder Sukhu being tipped to head the party compaign committee. There are likely to be two or three working presidents to bring in a caste and regional balance in the party.