Cong attacks BJP on Pulwama attack

New Delhi: Mounting a fresh offensive against the BJP government on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, the Congress on Friday accused it of using the sacrifice of soldiers for electoral gains and asked who benefited the most from the strike.



As Pulwama occupied the political centrestage, several Congress leaders, including former president Rahul Gandhi, raised questions on the inquiry into the attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel and why it was not being made public.

Gandhi asked who was made accountable for the terror attack on a security convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 last year.

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" he posted on Twitter.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the entire nation paid homage to the martyrs of Pulwama and many questions remain unanswered.

"Every Indian is proud of Pulwama martyrs! Why can't Modi govt tell the names of our brave jawans? Why is Govt not giving details of financial assistance given to families of our bravehearts? Why hide the investigation report? What is BJP Govt hiding? Nation wants to know," Surjewal went on to say on Twitter.

Addressing a press conference, his colleague Jaiveer Shergill alleged that the BJP had used the attack and the sacrifice of soldiers for electoral gains.

"BJP focus is only on vote security and not on national security. BJP after 26/11 not only did a press conference but also printed posters with blood of the sacrifice of our soldiers, asking for votes," Shergill said, adding that the BJP had sought votes in the name of the Pulwama attack.

"If the BJP government and the PM can spend Rs 4,500 crore on self advertisements and spend Rs 1.5 crore everyday on his SPG security, why did the BJP government not fulfil the promises made to the families of Pulwama martyrs," he asked.

The Congress leader said the BJP had betrayed the families by not fulfilling the promises of a government job and Rs 25 lakh to their next of kin. He also alleged that the BJP was "misusing" 'Bharat Ke Veer', a fund-raising initiative for paramilitary forces personnel.

"BJP is guilty of misusing and misappropriating 'Bharat Ke Veer Fund', completely robbing and pickpocketing soldiers of this country," he said. Shergill asked if the fund established by the Home Ministry is not being utilised to give assistance to families of martyrs of Pulwama, then in whose pocket is the money going. "The world knows that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama attack but the BJP government is silent about the big intelligence failure and security lapse that led to the attack," he said, adding that the BJP government is "scared, allergic to answerability and accountability relating to lapses in national security".

"During elections, the BJP approach towards soldiers is 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' but after elections their approach is 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun?," he said, referencing two Bollywood films to make his point.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also asked if there has been a serious investigation into what happened in Pulwama. "Patriotism cannot be an excuse for incompetence on national security," he said, asking who was responsible and accountable that left 40 jawans vulnerable. "BJP cloaks itself in the flag as a shield against all criticism. But patriotism is a faith, not an alibi," he said.

BJP's approach during election on the sacrifice of the soldiers and the forces is 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', after the elections gets over, BJP's approach towards the families of the soldiers becomes 'Hum Aap Ke Hain Kaun'. BJP is guilty of betraying, backstabbing and misleading the families of the martyrs by not fulfilling the promise made by the Central government after the Pulwama attack.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

How did the IED in such a big quantity enter the soil of India, enter the State of Jammu & Kashmir?

Who within the Indian administration is responsible, accountable and answerable for such a massive intelligence failure taking the lives of 40 of our jawans?

Why was the intelligence report leading or indicating that such an attack would happen was ignored on whose 'isharaa'?

Why were the jawans not air lifted during their movement which was anyway a protocol?

What is the role of Dy. SP Devinder Singh and on whose 'isharaa' was he working?

Who was giving him the indication to go and indicate or help in the Pulwama attack?

When will be the enquiry report investigating the intelligence failure leading to the Pulwama attack will be made public?

How come a vehicle carrying such a big explosive checkmates so-many 'nakaas', so many police stops and went in and attacked our soldiers, taking lives of 40 of jawans?