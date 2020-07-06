Cong asks PM Modi to apologise as Chinese forces start 'returning'

New Delhi: As reports came in that Indian and Chinese forces have started moving back from Galwan Valley, the Congress on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the country for his earlier statement that neither has anyone intruded into the Indian territory nor has anyone captured any military posts.



The Congress also said that either the Prime Minister or the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should brief the nation about the ground situation in Ladakh now.

"Our brave Army has been trying to push the Chinese PLA back and we are very happy to see these reports that we have succeeded. We are proud of our Army. We never had any doubt about the ability of our Army to do that. They have done that in the past… whether it was Pakistan or China.. our Army does not need anybody's certificate," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters.

He then referred to the Prime Minister's statement after the all-party meeting last month and said that the "statement, unfortunately, within a matter of two hours, was used by the Chinese government as a clean chit by the Indian Prime Minister".

"In the same breath, the statement by the Chinese government also said that the Galwan Valley was theirs. It belonged to them. That is unfortunate that somebody as tall in stature as the Prime Minister uttered those words which immediately got lapped up by China and used as a clean chit. The entire world was watching," he said.

"The Prime Minister should today use this opportunity to come out and address the nation, take the country into confidence, apologise to the country… say that, yes, I went wrong. I misled you or maybe he wants to use some other words that I was incorrect in my assessment…" Khera added.

In a related development, the Congress accused the BJP of resorting to "cheap distractions and stunts" to "manage headlines" during the India-China border crisis, after the ruling party attacked Rahul Gandhi for not attending meetings of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

The opposition party also said that had the BJP government spent its energy in fighting China and supporting the armed forces, it would not have to "lie" and "mislead" the country on Chinese transgressions at the border.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit back at J P Nadda, saying his "insidious comments" are making him look like a "poorer version of malicious BJP spokespersons".

Surjewala also posed several queries to the BJP chief.

"Is cutting Rs 11,000 CR of 'Dearness Pay' of 15 Lakh Members of our Armed Forces & 26 Lakh Military Pensioners (from 1/1/2020 to 30/6/2021) Modi Govt's way of encouragement or a Machiavellian hit job?" he tweeted

"Did the Estimates Committee of Parliament headed by ex BJP president, Sh. M.M.Joshi submit a report citing that defence expenditure was 'lowest since 1962'-lowest in 56 yrs? Is this Modi Government's way of enhancing the morale of our armed Forces?," he questioned.