Cong asks Modi to talk to agitating farmers

New Delhi: As the country was brought to a standstill due to the Bharat Bandh held by farmers to protest against the contentious three farm laws, the Congress on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to agitating farmers and listen to their legitimate grievances.

The Congress also alleged that instead of redressing the grievances of farmers, the government is trying to paint them as enemies of the country and that is why the farmers are protesting on the roads.

The Bharat Bandh was called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, to demand repeal of three agri laws enacted by the Centre.

Expressing support for protesting farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the farmers' non-violent 'satyagraha' is still resolute but the "exploitative" government does not like this and that is why a 'Bharat Bandh' has been called.

Posting rhyming lines in Hindi on Twitter, Gandhi said, "Kisano ka ahimsak satyagraha aaj bhi akhand hai, lekin shoshankar sarkar ko ye nahi pasand hai, isliye aaj Bharat Bandh hai (Farmers' non-violent satyagraha is resolute even today, but the exploitative government does not like this and that's why it is Bharat Bandh today)."

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that farmers are facing angst and helplessness, based on which they have called for the Bandh which his party whole-heartedly supports. "We have to stand unitedly with the farmers, otherwise the future of our nation is dark," he told reporters.

Noting that the country has seen many prime ministers and will see many more after Modi, Khera said, "You cannot be arrogant when you are the prime minister. You have to listen to your country and when 60 per cent of your country speaks, please speak to them." "You have strange confidence and a strange belief in your diversionary tactics and you are very confident that come elections and you will be able to distract the attention of the country again from the basic fundamental critical issues that the farmers face today. But, I am sorry this would not happen again," the Congress leader claimed.

Khera said that the PM made a loud announcement and people took him seriously when he said on January 22, 2021 that he is still a phone call away.