Cong appoints observes for Guj, Himachal

New Delhi: Getting ready for the fierce political battle in the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Congress on Tuesday assigned observers for both poll-bound states.



As per the Congress communiqué, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have been appointed as senior observers for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, respectively. In the opinion of political analysts, Congress's list of observers for poll-bound states is also seen as a balancing act even to pacify its disgruntled leaders by assigning them key responsibilities. The appointment of former Union minister Milind Deora as an observer for the Gujarat poll is an important assignment assigned to him after several years.

Hopefully, after learning lessons from the exodus of many promising young leaders in recent years, Deora has been given an important assignment after around nine years.

Gehlot's rival, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who revolted against him in 2020, has been appointed as an observer for Himachal Pradesh along with former Punjab unit chief Partap Singh Bajwa.

Similarly, Baghel's rival and minister TS Singh Deo has been named as an observer for Gujarat along with Deora.

Deora earlier remained confined primarily to Maharashtra amid reports about his growing distance from some senior leaders in Delhi.