Cong alleges Nadda violated model code

Ranchi: The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that BJP president JP Nadda violated the model code of conduct by "canvassing" for his party's Mandar bypoll nominee at a tribal rally, which was supposed to be a "non-electoral" programme.



Addressing the 'Dharti Aba Birsa Munda Vishwas' rally at Ranchi's Morabadi ground on Sunday, Nadda attacked the JMM-led coalition in the state and gave a clarion call to oust the dispensation, which is headed by someone who has become "synonymous with corruption."

"The BJP organised the tribal rally when the nomination process for the bypoll is underway. The appeal made by the BJP national president in favour of his party's candidate was a violation of model code of conduct," Congress spokesperson Rajiv Rajan told reporters after filing the complaint with the office of the chief electoral officer on Monday.

He also said the Congress, a part of the ruling coalition, wanted to know whether BJP sought permission from CEO's office to organise the programme which was supposed to be a "non-electoral" event.

BJP has fielded Gangotri Kujur, while Congress nominated former MLA Bandhu Tirkey's daughter Shilpi Neha Tirkey for the by-election.

The bypoll to the assembly seat was necessitated after Bandhu Tirkey was disqualified as a member of Jharkhand assembly on April 8, following a judgment by a CBI court.