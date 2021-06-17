Cong accuses RSS leader of taking bribe

New Delhi: In a new twist to the ongoing controversy over an alleged 'scam' in land purchase for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Congress on Wednesday accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of arm twisting, blackmailing and threatening companies for a commission.



Claiming that there was corruption at the highest levels of the organisation, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera presented video and audio recordings at a press briefing in support of his claims.

Citing the video and audio recordings, Khera claimed that they (recordings) show the involvement of Nimba Ram, an RSS leader, in Jaipur and Rajaram Gurjar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, negotiating a commission with a company that was given the contract of waste management when the BJP ruled Rajasthan.

Khera further claimed that the negotiations took place at RSS Jaipur office and that Ram "strictly asked for the commission to be cash, instead of cheque." He referred to alleged claims that the money received in commission was for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "Do not hide behind Lord Ram and Bharat Mata every time you get caught red-handed in corruption. People know your real face. You cannot be indulging into corruption in the name of Lord Rama. Neither Lord Rama nor mother India would forgive you," he said, adding that the RSS does not have the moral courage to register itself and does not have the decency to pay income taxes.

Claiming that the alleged commission was demanded in Jaipur, the Congress leader said that this was the situation in states where they are not in power. "...imagine what they would be doing in states where they are in power," Khera said.

He further asked for an audit of funds that RSS has raised since 1991 in the name of Ram Mandir and for making its report public. Questioning how much of these funds have been transferred to the Trust overseeing the temple construction, Khera accused the RSS of befooling three generations of Indians.

However, Rajasthan BJP media-in-charge Vimal Katiyar accused Congress of making the allegations based on fake video and audio recordings to defame the BJP and the RSS.