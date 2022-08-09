Cong accuses Assam CM of 'derailing' prospects of Naga political issue solution
Kohima: The Congress in Nagaland has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of "derailing" prospects of finding a solution to the Naga peace talks.
"Sarma should stop escorting the chief minister of Nagaland to BJP houses to derail settlement of the agreements .we are sorry to note the escorting role of Assam CM in derailing the much hoped for settlement to the political problem of Nagas, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president K Therie said in a statement issued late on Monday evening.
The Congress leader said Sarma, as the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance, is expected to oversee the regional peace and harmony in matters of law and order and promote economic growth in the region.
He asserted that "non-BJP chief ministers of Assam have been cordial to Nagaland, even three times former CM BP Chaliha, played the role of peace mission for a lasting solution".
The Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Core Committee on Naga political issue has been seeking the support of Sarma to resolve the ongoing political negotiations between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM).
Sarma held a meeting with the committee in June and said that the Naga political issue has been a complex one and must be left to the Centre and NSCN(IM) for a resolution.
The Centre has been holding separate talks with the NSCN (IM) since 1997, and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) since 2017. It signed a framework agreement with NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015, and an Agreed Position with NNPG on November 17, 2017.
However, no final solution has been achieved with the NSCN(IM) remaining firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Nitish splits with ally BJP for second time, stakes claim as grand...9 Aug 2022 2:15 PM GMT
Covid cases rising in Delhi but no need to panic: Kejriwal9 Aug 2022 2:03 PM GMT
Politician who abused, assaulted Noida woman arrested9 Aug 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Monsoon session extremely disappointing, Govt was in rush to curtail...9 Aug 2022 12:26 PM GMT
HC appreciates steps taken by India to fulfil climate change...9 Aug 2022 11:06 AM GMT