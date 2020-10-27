'Confident of two-thirds majority; will nullify Centre's farm laws'

New Delhi/Patna: Confident of the 'Mahagathbandhan' getting two-thirds majority in the Bihar polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said providing jobs to unemployed youth would be top priority for him and his government will also bring a legislation in the first assembly session to nullify the "anti-farmer" laws brought by the Centre.

Yadav, who is the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, said he is running an issue-based campaign in the assembly polls which was resonating with the masses and come November 10, the day of the counting of votes, "Bihar will witness a new dawn".

Yadav said for the first time in history a promise has been made to the youth of Bihar that 10 lakh jobs will be provided with the "first stroke of the pen in the very first cabinet meeting", if voted to power.

Asked how many seats he is expecting to win, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said, "I am no astrologer but the public reception during canvassing gives me confidence that we have the blessings of the great people of Bihar and they have decided to entrust us with a huge responsibility."

Yadav expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will get a "thumping two-thirds majority".

"I can confidently tell you that deposits will be forfeited of NDA candidates in maximum constituencies. Come 10th November, Bihar will witness a new dawn," he asserted.

Talking about his major promises and poll plank, he said that if voted to power, providing jobs to unemployed youth would be his topmost priority.

Asked whether the grand alliance, if voted to power, will blunt the farm laws the Centre has brought in with a state level legislation like in Punjab, Yadav said, "Yes, absolutely we will bring in a legislation in the first assembly session that shall nullify these three anti-farmer bills. This is a commitment in our Mahagathbandhan manifesto." He said there is a "huge resentment" among people against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar primarily because of his "desire for power and discriminatory attitude towards the unemployed, migrants and the poor during COVID

pandemic".