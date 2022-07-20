Conducting Assembly elections in J&K EC's prerogative: Centre
New Delhi: Conducting Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir is the prerogative of the Election Commission (EC) and the poll body has initiated the process to revise the electoral rolls there, the Centre informed Parliament on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on when the situation in Kashmir would be brought to normal so that the democratic process can be started in the valley.
"The Election Commission of India has initiated revision of electoral rolls of voters of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to schedule elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India," Rai said, replying to the question from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam member A Ganeshamurthi.
The minister said the government had constituted a delimitation commission, which has notified orders on March 14 and May 5 on the delimitation of the parliamentary and legislative assembly constituencies of the Union Territory. Thereafter, the EC has initiated the process to revise the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir.
Replying to another question, Rai said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly. There has been a substantial decline in the number of terrorist attacks, he added.
